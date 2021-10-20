Is The Riddler A Barista In The New Batman Movie?

DC Fandome here, we’re receiving teasers of the upcoming Batman movie with Robert Pattinson. Tweet sent out by The Batman Twitter handle, we got the reveal of when the movie trailer is set to drop and Pattinson’s Batman voice. Also released were new posters from The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson Batman and Paul Dano The Riddler. Director Matt Reeves’ reimagining of The Batman will see Bruce in his second year as the caped crusader, and while he isn’t the respected and seasoned vigilante we know him to be just yet, he’s got the skills to bring Gotham’s criminals to their knees. In other entertainment news, Oscar Issac says his experience on Marvel’s Moon Knight was one of the most challenging projects of his career. And finally, In a recent oral history on the series published by the A.V. Club, former writer for DeGrassi: The Next Generation James Hurst revealed that Drake’s team allegedly threatened legal action after his character had to use a wheelchair in the later seasons. #DCFandome #TheBatman.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO