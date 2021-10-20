Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Marriage Is ‘On The Rocks’: She ‘Never’ Got Over His Cheating

As Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott continue to fuel split rumors, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details on why Tori can no longer ‘see a future’ with her husband.

For the past months, there’s been speculation about the state of Tori Spelling‘s marriage to Dean McDermott. While the couple appeared to be stronger than ever after making it through Dean’s public admissions of infidelity years ago, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 20 that although the stars are “still living together,” the end of their marriage may be nearing. “They’re sleeping in separate bedrooms. They’re not getting along and they haven’t for a long time,” the insider told us. “They’ve been telling those closest to them that things have been on the rocks for a very long time.”

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott at the Fox TCA Winter Press Tour on Feb. 6, 2019 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

While Tori, 48, has remained fairly mum about the split rumors, she has confirmed before that she and Dean, 54, no longer sleep in the same bed. Instead, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is joined by the couple’s five children in her room at night, according to our source. “Tori has the kids sleeping in her room a lot so he’s not sleeping in there and it’s just too much so he sleeps in a different room,” the insider said. “Tori’s been really busy working and he’s been taking care of the kids. She realizes she can do this without him. She’s kind of done it before without him but now her career is taking off again and it doesn’t have anything to do with the family anymore.”

“Their family was a brand and because of the cheating that has gone on in the past, she doesn’t see a future in their brand,” the source added. The “cheating” remark is a reference to Dean’s 2013 affair, the fallout of which was chronicled in Tori’s 2014 reality TV series, True Tori. “She just doesn’t trust Dean anymore,” our source said. “She has never felt confident that he wouldn’t do it again. They’re both trying to keep their peace for the kids’ sake.” HollywoodLife reached out to Tori and Dean’s rep for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott with their kids at ‘Nights of the Jack’s’ in Los Angeles on October 2, 2019 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Tori and Dean have been at the center of split rumors, but neither star has publicly confirmed this speculation. In fact, Dean called the rumors “weird” on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast in September. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore. It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it,” he said. But on Oct. 18, Tori was seen without her wedding ring while outside a lawyer’s office, further fueling separation talk.

As mentioned before, Dean’s cheating incident had a major impact on his marriage to Tori. But they were able to make it through, and Dean even told Hollywoodlife in 2019 that their “relationship now is better than ever.” He also said of Tori, “Aside from being my wife and loving me, she is my biggest fan, and my biggest supporter. All I can say is from the moment we met, it was just on. It was done. It’s like you guys are meant to be together.”