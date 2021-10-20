CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien City Council candidate Mark Dorsey: ‘Let’s make sure we preserve the Burien we all want for our families’

 7 days ago
SPONSORED – PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT:

A message from Burien City Council candidate Mark Dorsey, who is running for Position No. 3:

B-town Scoop was one of the pioneer businesses that contributed to a revitalized downtown Burien.

Although B-town Scoop is no longer with us, its spirit lives on in every business in Burien.

This picture was taken in approximately 2005 of my children and their friends, enjoying a nice scoop of ice cream in downtown Burien.

Vote for Mark Dorsey for Burien City Council Position #3 and let’s make sure that we preserve the Burien we all want for our families.

