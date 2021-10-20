CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested four times in one day. Michael Nix, of Wickliffe, is facing multiple charges including: rape first degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, strangulation second degree, criminal mischief second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess,...

www.kfvs12.com

Kriss Smith
7d ago

how does one get arrested while in police custody? I mean I understand the 2nd arrest bc he escaped. Maybe additional charges, not arrests??

