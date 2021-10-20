Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested four times in one day. Michael Nix, of Wickliffe, is facing multiple charges including: rape first degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, strangulation second degree, criminal mischief second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess,...www.kfvs12.com
