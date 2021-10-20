CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 12:57:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for Deep East Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Panola, southeastern Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina and San Augustine Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Minden to near Nacogdoches to 8 miles southeast of Diboll. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Center, Diboll, Huntington, San Augustine, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Melrose, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Trawick, Woden, Macune, Etoile, Shelbyville and Burke. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for Deep East Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Nacogdoches, Angelina, southwestern San Augustine and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 930 AM CDT At 837 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Morrill to near Hudson to near Chester. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Alto, Wells, Morrill, Melrose, Woden, Pollok, Etoile, Forest, Douglass, Burke, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee, Clawson and Central. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Tillmans Corner, moving north at 45 to 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midtown Mobile and Mobile Regional Airport around 925 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Midtown Mobile, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midtown Mobile around 935 PM CDT. Prichard around 945 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: George THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GEORGE...SOUTHEASTERN PERRY SOUTHERN GREENE AND EASTERN STONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: George Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mobile and eastern George Counties through 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lucedale to 8 miles west of Wilmer to 8 miles west of Wade. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/09 PM 2.2 0.3 0.6 1 NONE 28/09 AM 3.0 1.1 1.6 1 NONE 28/09 PM 3.8 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 29/10 AM 4.8 2.9 3.3 2 MAJOR 29/10 PM 4.4 2.5 2.8 1 MODERATE 30/11 AM 4.1 2.2 2.6 1 MODERATE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/06 AM 3.0 1.5 1.8 1 MINOR 28/08 PM 3.7 2.2 2.3 2 MODERATE 29/08 AM 3.9 2.4 2.6 3 MODERATE 29/09 PM 4.0 2.5 2.6 1-2 MAJOR 30/09 AM 3.8 2.3 2.5 1 MODERATE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 AM 2.7 1.3 1.5 2 NONE 28/04 PM 3.1 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 29/05 AM 3.3 1.9 2.1 3 MINOR 29/06 PM 3.6 2.2 2.2 3-4 MODERATE 30/06 AM 3.3 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 30/07 PM 3.2 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/09 PM 2.2 0.3 0.6 1 NONE 28/09 AM 3.0 1.1 1.6 1 NONE 28/09 PM 3.8 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 29/10 AM 4.8 2.9 3.3 2 MAJOR 29/10 PM 4.4 2.5 2.8 1 MODERATE 30/11 AM 4.1 2.2 2.6 1 MODERATE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/06 AM 3.0 1.5 1.8 1 MINOR 28/08 PM 3.7 2.2 2.3 2 MODERATE 29/08 AM 3.9 2.4 2.6 3 MODERATE 29/09 PM 4.0 2.5 2.6 1-2 MAJOR 30/09 AM 3.8 2.3 2.5 1 MODERATE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 AM 2.7 1.3 1.5 2 NONE 28/04 PM 3.1 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 29/05 AM 3.3 1.9 2.1 3 MINOR 29/06 PM 3.6 2.2 2.2 3-4 MODERATE 30/06 AM 3.3 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 30/07 PM 3.2 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-29 20:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * From Thursday morning to Friday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 22.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-29 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington. * From Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet. * Flood stage is 45.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 46.0 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Water will encroach residential property in the vicinity of the gage. Residences on the east bank near the river will be threatened. Water will cover entrance driveways to property on the east bank.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 AM 2.9 0.9 1.5 2-3 NONE 28/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.7 1-2 MINOR 29/05 AM 3.4 1.4 2.0 2-3 MINOR 29/05 PM 4.1 2.1 2.5 3 MODERATE 30/05 AM 3.5 1.5 2.1 2 MODERATE 30/06 PM 3.5 1.5 1.9 2 MODERATE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 3.9 1.1 1.9 3-4 NONE 28/02 PM 4.4 1.6 1.8 2-4 NONE 29/03 AM 4.0 1.2 2.0 5 NONE 29/03 PM 5.2 2.4 2.6 7-9 MODERATE 30/03 AM 4.1 1.3 2.0 5 NONE 30/04 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3-4 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/06 AM 3.4 1.9 1.5 1-2 NONE 28/06 PM 4.2 2.7 1.9 1 NONE 29/06 AM 3.9 2.4 2.0 1-2 NONE 29/07 PM 5.1 3.6 2.8 2 MINOR 30/07 AM 4.5 3.0 2.5 1 MINOR WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 5.9 1.4 2.5 1 NONE 28/03 PM 6.4 1.9 2.3 1 NONE 29/03 AM 6.0 1.5 2.6 1 NONE 29/04 PM 7.3 2.8 3.2 1 MINOR 30/04 AM 5.5 1.0 1.9 1 NONE 30/05 PM 5.7 1.2 1.5 1 NONE
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN STONE COUNTY At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, Ten Mile, Texas, Perry and Bond. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Mathews, Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 AM 2.7 1.3 1.5 2 NONE 28/04 PM 3.1 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 29/05 AM 3.3 1.9 2.1 3 MINOR 29/06 PM 3.6 2.2 2.2 3-4 MODERATE 30/06 AM 3.3 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 30/07 PM 3.2 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 3.6 0.9 1.5 1 NONE 28/03 PM 4.4 1.7 1.8 1-2 NONE 29/04 AM 4.4 1.7 2.2 3 NONE 29/04 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 30/05 AM 3.6 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 30/05 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday afternoon. * At 815 PM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester County. In Virginia, Northampton County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/01 AM 4.0 1.5 2.2 5-6 MINOR 28/02 PM 4.4 1.9 2.1 5 MINOR 29/02 AM 3.9 1.4 2.1 5-6 NONE 29/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.5 8-10 MINOR 30/03 AM 3.9 1.4 2.0 7 NONE 30/04 PM 3.7 1.2 1.3 4-5 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 5.9 1.3 2.3 1 NONE 28/03 PM 7.1 2.5 2.3 1 MINOR 29/03 AM 6.0 1.4 2.3 1 NONE 29/04 PM 7.7 3.1 2.9 1 MODERATE 30/04 AM 5.4 0.8 1.5 1 NONE 30/05 PM 6.2 1.6 1.2 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 AM 2.9 0.9 1.5 2-3 NONE 28/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.7 1-2 MINOR 29/05 AM 3.4 1.4 2.0 2-3 MINOR 29/05 PM 4.1 2.1 2.5 3 MODERATE 30/05 AM 3.5 1.5 2.1 2 MODERATE 30/06 PM 3.5 1.5 1.9 2 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 4.1 1.1 1.9 2 NONE 28/03 PM 4.5 1.5 1.8 1-2 MINOR 29/03 AM 4.3 1.3 2.1 2 NONE 29/04 PM 4.8 1.8 2.1 3 MINOR 30/04 AM 3.9 0.9 1.5 2 NONE 30/05 PM 4.0 1.0 1.3 1 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves up to around 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM CDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 04:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-280830- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0079.000000T0000Z-211028T0817Z/ /BONN4.1.ER.211027T0122Z.211027T1030Z.211028T0217Z.NO/ 944 PM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr. * Until late tonight. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 5.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Vail Road in Montville. The Road heading into Parsippany is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.0 feet on 12/01/2020. Target Area: Morris The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Stg Time Date Rockaway River Boonton Below R 5.0 5.1 Wed 9 pm 3.9 3.7 MSG unknown
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-29 05:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * From Thursday morning to early Friday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 3.0 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 6.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The river will leave its banks under the Boston Street Bridge and begin to flood the Bogue Falaya Towers property.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/01 AM 4.0 1.5 2.2 5-6 MINOR 28/02 PM 4.4 1.9 2.1 5 MINOR 29/02 AM 3.9 1.4 2.1 5-6 NONE 29/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.5 8-10 MINOR 30/03 AM 3.9 1.4 2.0 7 NONE 30/04 PM 3.7 1.2 1.3 4-5 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

