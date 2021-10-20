Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for Deep East Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Panola, southeastern Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina and San Augustine Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Minden to near Nacogdoches to 8 miles southeast of Diboll. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Center, Diboll, Huntington, San Augustine, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Melrose, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Trawick, Woden, Macune, Etoile, Shelbyville and Burke. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
