The Houston Astros have punched their ticket to the fall classic, with a 5-0 win over the Red Sox. Game 6. was all Astros, as Yordan Alvarez drove in the first run of the game and they never gave it back. Luis Garcia pitched the game of his life, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless allowing only two baserunners, while striking out seven. Garcia was throwing harder than ever, as his fastball was averaging around 97 mph, where during the regular season he was averaging 93 mph.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO