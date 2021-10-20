Milling and paving begins on Scott Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Road crews have begun paving a section of Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning.





Eyewitness News found workers milling the section of road in the east end of the Diamond City. On Tuesday, an advisory from the mayor’s office stated the work will be taking place from Conyngham Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Drivers are advised that there is no parking and anyone who disregards the ‘no parking’ signs will be subject to towing.

