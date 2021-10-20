CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Milling and paving begins on Scott Street

By Emily Silvi
 7 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Road crews have begun paving a section of Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning.

Nine charged with soliciting minors

Eyewitness News found workers milling the section of road in the east end of the Diamond City. On Tuesday, an advisory from the mayor’s office stated the work will be taking place from Conyngham Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Drivers are advised that there is no parking and anyone who disregards the ‘no parking’ signs will be subject to towing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

WBRE

