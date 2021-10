Severin Beckwith, and his travel companion Anna Brettmann, were at a lodge on the Appalachian Trail in NC around Oct 7 when U.S. Marshals stormed into their room. In just his underwear, he was held at gunpoint until they were able to handcuff him. FBI questioned Beckwith while they waited for fingerprint results. Once those came back that he was not Brian Laundrie, he was taken back to his hotel.

