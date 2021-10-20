CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween 'spooktacular' returns in Atascadero for holiday fun

By Michelle Kelly
KSBY News
 7 days ago
A Halloween fanatic in Atascadero is bringing back his display this season.

Mark Russo began work in August to transform his home into a scary and fun Halloween display for the sixth year.

You can find jumping spiders, spooky skeletons... and frightful sights at this Halloween 'spooktacular'.

Russo says he added new special effects and new rooms as well as characters to bring the set to life.

Visitors can admire the spooktacular at 7720 Cortez Avenue.

"It's a labor of passion and I have always enjoyed Halloween but I just don't want this holiday to go away I think the kids should enjoy this day," Russo said.

Russo says he added designated parking for visitors and asks that people be respectful of his neighbors.

KSBY News

Woods Humane Society to host fall festival

Woods Humane Society will host its first-ever “Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival,” to wrap up “adopt a shelter dog” month, at its San Luis Obispo campus from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
