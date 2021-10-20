Dignity Health hospitals to lose National Guard help

Dignity Health said during Tuesday's COVID roundtable that the National Guard help will be ending this week after almost three weeks.

The National Guard aid to Memorial Hospital ends Tuesday and for Mercy hospitals on Friday. Dignity Health said they'll still have traveling nurses to help with staffing.

Dignity Health also said they are still seeing significant numbers of COVID patients.

Bruce Peters from Mercy hospitals said there are 47 COVID patients with 13 in the ICU of which 11 are on ventilators.

Ken Keller from Memorial Hospital said they have 47 COVID patients and 12 are in the ICU with 10 on ventilators.

"Delta is probably 99% of what we're seeing [case wise]," said Dr. Hemmal Kothary.

He also said Kern County didn't see a significant "bump" in cases from the fair and this current surge appears to be waning.

Dr. Kothary also said COVID booster shots will probably become the norm in the future.

"Boosters are something we'll probably do for the rest of our lives."