Millions of people who got Moderna’s or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines are expected to soon be lining up for another dose. On October 14, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted to authorize a third dose of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for select groups. The groups include people age 65 and older as well as 18- to 64-year-olds who have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for severe disease, or who live or work in conditions that put them at high risk of exposure or complications from falling ill. Then on October 15, that same panel endorsed a second dose of the J&J one-shot vaccine for everyone who got that jab.

