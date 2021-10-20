CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counselors will be on hand at Eli Whitney Technical High School to address concerns of alleged sexual harassment

By Stephanie Simoni, WTNH Staff
 7 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden school administrators announced on Wednesday morning they will have counselors on hand at Eli Whitney Technical High School on Thursday and Friday to address concerns about sexual harassment.

Students and parents say one male student has been targeting girls at the school for years and their complaints have gone largely ignored.

Earlier this week, students walked out of class to raise awareness. The school superintendent hopes counseling is a good starting point for change.

Governor Ned Lamont is now weighing in on the allegations. He says girls should feel safe walking the halls of the school and parents should know they’re safe when they send their children to school.

“In this circumstance, we need to make sure the school takes this very seriously and no parent walks away thinking they weren’t as serious as they should have been in enforcing the rules,” Lamont said.

“So, we can afford students the opportunity if they chose to come in and meet with those counselors, so they can share those concerns and most importantly be proactive around the response to those concerns,” said Superintendent Dr. Ellen Solek.

Dr. Solek says she is focused on student safety and that Eli Whitney has implemented new safety and security measures.

Elementary school in New Britain dismissed early due to power outage

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at an elementary school in New Britain were dismissed early on Wednesday due to a power outage. According to the Consolidated School District of New Britain, the Smith Elementary School was dismissed at noon. Parents with questions are asked to contact the Board of Education at (860) 827-2200.
