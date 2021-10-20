CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

UT Southwestern genome engineering expertise spurs participation in prestigious nationwide Human Genome Project consortium

By UT Southwestern Medical Center
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A genome engineering technique developed at UT Southwestern Medical Center helped make the institution a research partner in a new $185 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) initiative to build on findings of the Human Genome Project. A team of UT Southwestern faculty led by Gary Hon,...

