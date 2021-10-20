Selling your Caledon Home? Here are some Low-Cost Makeover Tips

**SEE PROPERTY VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/634653595 Welcome home to one of the most premier, turnkey, and NEWLY BUILT Covenant Hills residences. This gorgeous estate commands undeniable and impressive luxury. Ideally located on the most desirable, private, single-loaded street, 19 Columnar is uniquely situated on a 15,575 sqft lot with panoramic views of city lights, rolling green hills, and snow-capped Saddleback Mountains. As you approach this grandiose and elite residence, you will encounter distinct curb-appeal and the ultimate privacy with custom wrought-iron fencing adding a sense of seclusion and elegance. Embodying true comfort and style with eco-friendly living, bountiful natural lighting, 20 ft+ high-ceilings, sun tunnels, and beautiful oak wood flooring throughout, this home is a true entertainer’s paradise with plenty of space to relax and play. Entering through the sprawling French doors to an open, 6,446 sqft practical floor-plan, you will find the perfect culmination of Mediterranean and Contemporary simplistic designs with beautiful indoor/outdoor living. An expansive, gourmet chef’s kitchen boasts natural granite countertops, massive island with a table extension, Wolf® stainless steel appliances that accentuate the fresh, custom cabinetry, and iconic Sub-Zero® refrigerator. With immaculate construction at its core, 19 Columnar features captivating coffered ceilings, a private wet bar, expansive great room area, and pocket sliding doors that open up to a noiseless, undisturbed backyard oasis. Privately nestled away, you will find a main-floor spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in-closet, en-suite guest bedroom with private access from the front yard, additional guest bedroom, and office. Upper amenities include a large en-suite bedroom, living room with kitchenette, and spacious balcony to view endless sunsets. Bring your family together to a peaceful and serene backyard where you will enjoy the outdoor logia, kitchen, fire pit, lounge area, and custom designed formal rose garden with species imported from around the globe. Additional landscape features include various trees: avocado, pomegranate, orange, lime, lemon, and exotic herb plants. Additionally, this home offers a $50k paid-off Panasonic 9.90 kWDC solar panel system, EV charging stations, ToTo washlets, eco-friendly water softener system, oversized eco-magnum water heater, central vacuum system, and many more luxurious amenities. The perfect family home awaits you...

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO