(Undated) — Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee is urging Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia to leave the Democratic party. Manchin, a centrist Democrat, has been seen as a stumbling block for President Biden’s spending agenda by more progressive members of the party. He’s said he’d become an independent if his positions cause a problem for the Democrats. Lee told Fox News’ “Sunday Night In America” that Manchin should pull the trigger. Calling the Democrats the party of inflation and lawlessness, Lee took it a step further and said Manchin should come caucus with Republicans. If that happened, it would give the GOP control of the narrowly divided Senate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO