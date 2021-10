Disney World has brought back a part of a classic ride for the first time in 49 years. Over the weekend, riders at Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise spotted animatronic frogs near the beginning of the ride. These frogs were originally designed by Disney Legend Marc Davis for the Disney World version of Jungle Cruise, but were pulled after less than a year due to complaints by a Disney Parks executive for looking "hokey." While the frogs themselves were removed, sound effects for the frogs could still be heard near the Inspiration Falls area of the ride. Since the frogs disappeared, they had become a bit of missing history for Disney Parks lovers, with at least one historian tracking down every bit of known footage of the frogs during their brief time on the ride.

