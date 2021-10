Elon Musk tweeted out two simple words following reports that Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion. Yesterday, Tesla became the first ever automobile company to surpass a market value of $1 trillion. The news came after Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vechicles. This caused the company’s stock to rise over 12 percent, making Tesla the fifth American firm and first ever car company to reach a trillion dollar milestone. The company is now worth more than the combined value of the largest automobile manufacturers around the world.

