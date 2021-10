Disney World’s Genie feature is officially live in the parks now. Guests can buy Genie+ for $15 per ticket, per day to skip the line for most Disney World rides. But the two most popular rides in each park have a separate fee to skip the line. These rides use Individual Attraction Selection (or Pay-Per-Ride), and the fees range in price from $7 to $15 right now. So how long would the wait have to be for you to pay to skip the line? We asked our readers, and here’s what you said.

