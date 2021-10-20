CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Starfield Trailer Reveals the Game's Main Factions

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Starfield has revealed some of the main players that we’ll interact with on our journey through Bethesda’s galaxy, including two factions once engaged in a bloody war that sounds a little like Skyrim’s civil war conflict. The trailer is filled with not just information on...

www.ign.com

