NFL

Bills' Tyler Bass: Notches 11 points

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Bass made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy has lost control of the entire team

There has been a common theme for the Chicago Bears since Matt Nagy was announced as the organization’s head coach in 2018. That theme has been that Nagy is continuously been embarrassed in games where the Bears are facing superior talent and his shortcomings as a head coach in the NFL are on display for the entire NFL world to see.
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Weighs In On Undefeated Arizona Cardinals Facing The Packers: “I’m Gonna Start Drinking Right Now”

Ol’ Blake is gearing up for a big game this Thursday…. And he’s already hittin’ the sauce. The country music star and The Voice judge is a BIG Cardinals guy, perhaps the only Cardinals fan in country music (maybe Dierks Bentley too?), but Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cards are taking on Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Green Bay Packers this week.
The Spun

Saints Get Significant Boost On Defense Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints have been stout on defense throughout the 2021 season, and believe it or not, they’re about to add even more firepower to that unit. When the Saints take the field this Sunday for a divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll have defensive tackle David Onyemata at their disposal. He was suspended for the first six games of the season because he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
The Spun

The Patriots Have Reportedly Signed 2 New Defensive Backs

The New England Patriots have been decimated by injuries in the secondary, so the team has apparently added a couple of reinforcements. According to Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, there were two new defensive backs at practice today in Foxboro. One wore No. 13 and the other wore No. 34.
Kenosha News.com

Bucks routed by Heat as Tyler Herro scores 27 points

MIAMI — Only one thing went wrong for the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Udonis Haslem voted no. The rest went as well as anyone could have expected. Former Whitnall athlete Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and the Heat opened their season with an easy 137-95 victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
CBS Sports

Tyler Bey: Waived by Houston

Bey was waived by the Rockets on Thursday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Bey signed a two-way deal with Houston in late September but will be let go ahead of the preseason finale against the Spurs on Friday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll likely head to the G League to begin the regular season.
NBC Sports

Bills’ average margin of victory is 28.8 points during four-game winning streak

The Bills aren’t just winning, they’re dominating. The Bills’ average margin of victory during their current four-game winning streak is 28.8 points. A tweet from the Bills called that the largest margin any team has recorded during a four-game winning streak since the 1953 Eagles, who went on an incredible six-game run, winning by scores of 23-7, 56-17, 35-7, 30-7, 45-14 and 38-0. That gave them an average victory margin of 29.2 points over the six-game streak, and 30.3 points over their best four-game stretch.
inquirer.com

Miles Sanders suffers cruelest of ironies in Eagles loss after Nick Sirianni finally decides to run the ball | Jeff McLane

LAS VEGAS — Miles Sanders suffered what had to be the cruelest of injuries, because after so much neglect, the Eagles finally built a game plan around the running back. But on the second offensive series, Sanders left with an ankle injury. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have an update after the game, but all the signs that the third-year tailback suffered a significant injury were there:
The Spun

Longtime Reporter No Longer With The NFL Network

Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network. Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports. “A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Extra Points: Bills come up just short against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night, snapping the Bills’ four-game winning streak. Spectrum News 1 Bills beat reporter Jon Scott and WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio give their thoughts on:. The decision to go for the win...
