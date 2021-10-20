Bills' Tyler Bass: Notches 11 points

The New Orleans Saints have been stout on defense throughout the 2021 season, and believe it or not, they’re about to add even more firepower to that unit. When the Saints take the field this Sunday for a divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll have defensive tackle David Onyemata at their disposal. He was suspended for the first six games of the season because he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO