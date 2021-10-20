Bills' Tyler Bass: Notches 11 points

The Bills aren’t just winning, they’re dominating. The Bills’ average margin of victory during their current four-game winning streak is 28.8 points. A tweet from the Bills called that the largest margin any team has recorded during a four-game winning streak since the 1953 Eagles, who went on an incredible six-game run, winning by scores of 23-7, 56-17, 35-7, 30-7, 45-14 and 38-0. That gave them an average victory margin of 29.2 points over the six-game streak, and 30.3 points over their best four-game stretch.
Comments / 0