Panera Bread Pledges to Become Climate Positive by 2050
Panera has announced a new goal of becoming climate positive by 2050, the first fast-casual restaurant chain to make that commitment. The company laid out specific steps to reduce its carbon footprint, including rolling out renewable electricity to at least 50 percent of owned operations and transitioning to 100 percent circular packaging by 2025. CEO Niren Chaudhary joined Cheddar to discuss how Panera plans to accomplish these goals.
