Panera Bread Pledges to Become Climate Positive by 2050

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 7 days ago

Panera has announced a new goal of becoming climate positive by 2050, the first fast-casual restaurant chain to make that commitment. The company laid out specific steps to reduce its carbon footprint, including rolling out renewable electricity to at least 50 percent of owned operations and transitioning to 100 percent circular packaging by 2025. CEO Niren Chaudhary joined Cheddar to discuss how Panera plans to accomplish these goals.

Related
Cheddar News

The Mom Project Touts $80M Fundraise as Largest Global Investment in Female Workforce Tech

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for working mothers who were often forced to choose between maintaining their career and caring for their family. The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace connecting women with top businesses, looks to revitalize women's place in the labor market, following an $80 million Series C Funding round this month. Chandra Sanders, director of the RISE scholarship at The Mom Project, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s goal to scale the business on a global level. "This funding represents the largest global investment in female workforce technology, which really means that the market is really now realizing the potential and the power of moms." Sanders also discussed how the company will use its new funding to further its mission.
CHARITIES
Cheddar News

Amalgamated Bank Commits to Reducing Emissions

Amalgamated Bank is the first U.S. bank to publish science-based targets to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The bank says it will reach this goal through how it engages with customers and how it finances projects. Amalgamated Bank Chief Sustainability Officer Ivan Frishberg joined Cheddar Climate to provide more details about the bank's ambitious climate goals.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
TrendHunter.com

Climate-Positive Popcorn Snacks

One of the newest sustainable popcorn snacks on the market comes from Connect, a new line of snack foods from Pivot Bio that features 100% whole grain, non-GMO, unpopped popcorn kernels grown in Nebraska. This snack food is grown by farmers using Pivot Bio's own microbial nitrogen in place of of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers. As such, the company is setting itself apart as the first of its kind to support a world with cleaner air and water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

What can Kraken fans eat at Climate Pledge Arena?

Local and sustainable flavors will feature prominently among Climate Pledge Arena’s food and beverage offerings. The arena’s food and beverage program, billed as “The Climate Collective” aims to source 75% of all ingredients within a 300-mile radius to satisfy the venue’s environmental-conscious objectives. Executive chef Molly De Mers, a Nevada native who previously worked at the Seattle Aquarium, is overseeing the food and beverage program on behalf of lead arena concessionaire Delaware North and vetting all that fans will eat and drink ahead of time.
SEATTLE, WA
Crain's New York Business

City pensions join state in making climate pledge

New York City’s retirement funds pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across their investment portfolios by 2040. The plans call for doubling investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and other climate-related solutions to more than $8 billion by 2025, according to a statement Wednesday from city Comptroller Scott Stringer. By 2035, the allocation is expected to exceed $37 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
meatpoultry.com

Panera Bread setting new carbon emissions goals

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. on Oct. 20 said it plans to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2050, making it the first national fast casual restaurant company to commit to a climate positive target. “Climate change is one of the greatest humanitarian crises of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: McDonald’s Aims to Deepen Customer Relationships; Coca-Cola Takes Cautious View of 2022

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, McDonald’s aims to use its loyalty program to get to know the habits of an exponentially greater share of its customers, while Kraft Heinz’s shift to restaurant sales could spell trouble. Plus, PYMNTS data shows that restaurant customers prefer direct ordering to third-party marketplaces.
RETAIL
connectcre.com

Climate Pledge Arena Relies Solely on Renewable Energy

The newly opened Climate Pledge Arena employs numerous sustainable practices and operations. The arena relies solely on renewable energy sources including on-site solar energy on the atrium roof to power the facility. In addition, Populous contributed to a fully integrated transportation plan that subsidizes mass transit for fans. The site...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KUOW

Climate Pledge Arena goes on offense with sustainability goals

Most big arenas use lots of fossil fuel to heat and cool the space. They’re energy hogs. But backers of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, home to The Kraken and The Storm, say it’ll be the greenest in the world. We checked into those claims. Architect Jason McLennan has spent his...
SEATTLE, WA
MarketWatch

McDonald's chances of adding the McPlant to the nationwide menu are 'fairly high,' says BTIG

Analysts at BTIG say although McDonald's Corp. "claims" to be testing the McPlant in eight restaurants, they think there's a "fairly high" chance that the plant-based sandwich will rollout out nationwide in 2022. "We believe interest in adding a plant-based meat option to menus is accelerating domestically at quick-service operators," analysts led by Peter Saleh said. "We believe that 2022 will be a pivotal year for plant-based meat in the QSR segment with many brands introducing the product or increasing their offering to further differentiate themselves from competitors." Analysts cite plant-based options at other fast-food chains, like the Impossible...
FOOD & DRINKS
