Bud Light Seltzer Brings Back The Ugly Sweater Pack Featuring “Seltzer Nog” & More New Flavors

The seltzer craze continues…

Last winter, Bud Light Seltzer unveiled the Ugly Sweater Pack to help all of those who need some liquid courage to face the in-laws, and that crazy uncle who just got out of jail in time for his annual appearance for the family Christmas gathering (he’s innocent, he swears).

And now, with the holidays coming in hot (it just hit me that October’s almost over, fuck), Bud Light Seltzer is bringing BACK the Ugly Sweater Pack, and have unveiled three new flavors.

This year’s flavors include Cherry Cordial, Seltzer Nog, and Sugar Plum, along with last year’s hit, Cranberry.

I mean, Sugar Plum and Cherry sound a whole lot better than last year’s Peppermint Pattie. Who the hell wants to sip on fizzy chocolate toothpaste?

Ugly Sweater Pack Flavor Profiles:

Sugar Plum: A crowned jewel of the holiday season, Sugar Plum brings sweet mixed berry, cranberry and plum flavors to this must-have seltzer.

Cherry Cordial: Cherry and chocolate (yes chocolate!) flavors come together in this seltzer for a sweetness flavor balanced by a cherry flavor for a sweet surprise.

Seltzer Nog: The OG holiday drink just got a seltzer update! Seltzer Nog has the sweet cinnamon and vanilla flavors that you love from a classic Egg Nog, but with the bubbliness of a seltzer.

Cranberry: A sweater weather classic and permanent offering, our sweet and delicious Cranberry is back for round two in the Ugly Sweater Pack.

Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing for Bud Light, had this to say about the new release:

“With our core focus on innovation and flavor, Bud Light Seltzer continues to bring ‘The Loudest Flavors’ in the industry with great-tasting products that deliver fans the perfect seltzer for every occasion.

After launching our first-ever Ugly Sweater pack last-year to rave reviews, there was never a doubt that we were going to bring it back this year, adding new, festive flavors to help fans make this holiday season even more memorable and fun.”

Bud Light is also launching “Ugly Sweater” apparel, with shirts, hats, sweaters, and more, ranging from $5 to $60. With every purchase, you’ll be entered to win a $1,000 holiday shopping spree.

The seltzers come in 12 oz. 12-packs, with 100 calories and less than one gram of sugar, and an ABV of 5%.