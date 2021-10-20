Gas leak under control in west Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several homes in a west Wichita neighborhood were evacuated for a short time following a gas leak Wednesday.

It happened in the 100 block of N. Gow. It is near Douglas and Sheridan in west Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department says city water crews were working in the area and struck a Kansas Gas Service line. The fire department decided to evacuate some residents as a precaution.

Kansas Gas Service closed the leak. No gas levels were found in the homes, and residents were allowed to return.

