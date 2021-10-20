CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Gas leak under control in west Wichita neighborhood

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akTCK_0cX9wYPy00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several homes in a west Wichita neighborhood were evacuated for a short time following a gas leak Wednesday.

It happened in the 100 block of N. Gow. It is near Douglas and Sheridan in west Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department says city water crews were working in the area and struck a Kansas Gas Service line. The fire department decided to evacuate some residents as a precaution.

Kansas Gas Service closed the leak. No gas levels were found in the homes, and residents were allowed to return.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Maize residents react to truck-train collision

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – In the wake of Tuesday’s fatal crash near the intersection of 53rd and 135th Street, several residents of Maize say they’d like to see safety improvements to railroad crossings in the area. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the railroad crossing where the crash took place had no arms, lights, […]
MAIZE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
KSN News

Shooting in south Wichita leaves man in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday around 8 p.m. in south Wichita. According to Lt. Dale Mattern of the Wichita Police Department, upon arrival to the scene officers found a man in the intersection of Lincoln and Emporia with a gunshot wound. The man was transported […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One person dead after shooting in Hoisington

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hoisington man has been arrested after a shooting on Wednesday morning that left one person dead. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, someone called 911 just after 3 a.m. to report a shooting in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Police officers responded and found Chase […]
HOISINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Weather#Accident#Ksnw#Kansas Gas Service#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Semi truck crash closes part of Turnpike near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – A semi-truck fire has closed a portion of southbound I-35, two miles north of Andover. The truck was pulling three trailers. One of the trailers caught fire just before 4 a.m, at mile marker 57. The trailer had hazardous materials on board, so crews had to take measures to prevent the […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Kansas COVID deaths jump by 103, most since February, 54 clusters in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccinations while the state continues to see more COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas increased by 103, to 6,345. That is the biggest increase since mid-February. KSN has reached […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

‘Don’t walk, run!’: Emporia brewery owner’s business booming with state ‘Main Street’ program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An Emporia business owner is applauding a recently expanded state economic development program for keeping his business up and running, especially during the pandemic. Jeremy Johns, co-owner of Radius Brewing Company, said the state’s “Main Street” program had been ‘proactive’ in providing the support his brewpub needs to stay afloat. “A […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Highest-paying jobs in Wichita that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

2K+
Followers
987
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy