1 dead after fire breaks out in Brooklyn apartment building: FDNY

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Authorities found a person dead following a fire in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The FDNY received a 911 call reporting a fire on Kent Street in Greenpoint around 8:50 a.m.

Flames broke out on the first floor of a four-story apartment building, according to the FDNY.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

It took about 60 firefighters from 12 units to bring the fire under control after about 40 minutes.

