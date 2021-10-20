CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Partial human remains found near Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook, FBI says

By Athina Morris, Heather Monahan
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lcP6_0cX9vT2Y00

This story is no longer being updated. Please click here for the most recent story about the case. You can find more on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officials searching for Brian Laundrie found partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday near personal items that belong to the 23-year-old, according to the FBI.

Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson with the FBI Tampa office gave a brief update on developments in the search for Laundrie on Wednesday afternoon. He did not take questions and did not identify the remains, but confirmed several items of interest had been found in an area that was previously underwater.

Gov. DeSantis speaks with Gabby Petito’s father prior to FBI press conference

“As you’re aware, the FBI and the North Port Police Department, and our state and local law enforcement partners, have been searching the area of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie – a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito,” McPherson said. “Earlier today, investigators found what appears to be human remains, along with personal items such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie.”

According to McPherson, the FBI’s evidence response team is at the scene using “all available forensic resources” to process the area. It’s likely they will remain at the park for several days, he said.

“I know you have a lot of questions but we don’t have all the answers yet,” McPherson said. “We are working diligently to get those answers for you.”

What happened to Gabby Petito?

8 On Your Side reached out to Steve Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, after the FBI’s update.

“Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments,” he said.

Several hours before the news conference with the FBI, the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve, where the search for Laundrie has been focused for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for Brian on Wednesday morning. He said the FBI and North Port Police Department met the parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, at the park Wednesday morning.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” Bertolino said.

Brian Laundrie timeline: Remains found in search for person of interest in Gabby Petito disappearance

In addition to the medical examiner’s office, FBI team and North Port Police Department, a mobile command unit from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was also seen pulling up to the search area Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was assisting as well.

“North Port PD has once again requested a human remains detection K9 to assist with the search today,” Public Information Officer Amanda Hunter confirmed. “We sent one HRD K9 team and two spotters to ensure the safety of the team during the search.”

Both entrances to the park, which reopened to the public on Tuesday after being closed for nearly a month, were blocked off by North Port police on Wednesday.

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, who was found dead last month a week after being reported missing.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance, death, search for Brian Laundrie

The couple had set off on a cross-country trip across the United States in July, and documented their travels online. Police said Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19 at a campground in Wyoming. The 22-year-old had been strangled to death, a coroner said earlier this month.

Laundrie is wanted for unauthorized use of a debit card. A federal grand jury indictment alleges he withdrew or spent $1,000 after Petito went missing, using a debit card that wasn’t his.

Gabby Petito case: Who’s who in disappearance, death & search for fiancé Brian Laundrie

Laundrie’s parents say their son went for a hike in the nearly 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve on Sept. 13 and never returned. The reserve connects to the heavily-wooded Myakkahatchee park, a 160-acre area just north of Interstate 75.

Local and federal agencies have spent more than a month combing the vast reserve and the park in hopes of finding Laundrie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Forensic Identification#Human Remains#Murder#Wfla#The Carlton Reserve
Mahoning Matters

UPDATE | Human remains found in Florida near Brian Laundrie’s backpack, FBI says

Human remains have been found near belongings of Brian Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve, FBI agents said in a Wednesday news briefing. The remains were found in an area previously underwater at the Carlton Reserve, where agencies had been searching for Laundrie since he vanished in late September following the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Gabby Petito memorial removed outside Laundrie family home

Police investigating the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have denied “false reports” that the DNA of human remains found in Florida last week did not match the young man’s. A spokesman for the North Port police department also said there was a “very good possibility” that Mr Laundrie was dead two days after Ms Petito was reported missing. A medical examiner has confirmed the remains were Mr Laundrie’s, and no DNA analysis has been conducted yet, said North Port Police in a statement posted to Twitter.The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s identity through dental records, suggesting he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Victim killed by John Wayne Gacy in 1970s finally identified

CHICAGO (AP) — A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
praisebaltimore.com

White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
WIBC.com

Woman Charged With Murder, Rape After Officers Shoot Man In Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead in Evansville, one shot by police, after a drawn-out incident that started in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Police say Heidi Carter had met a woman on a dating app and invited her and her boyfriend over to her home where they engaged in drug use and sexual activity. But, as that was going on, Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, showed up and became angry. With Carter’s help, police say he tied up the man and then strangled and beat him.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
FOX59

FOX59

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy