Twitter Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Comments On Kyrie Irving Being Unvaccinated

Kevin Durant, Nets get bold Kyrie Irving warning from Hawks star John Collins
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win it all this season. There’s no denying, however, that the whole Kyrie Irving situation has served a major blow to their title hopes. For his part, Atlanta Hawks star John Collins believes that his team stands to take advantage of this development.
Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Isaac may face 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines in Canada
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’
NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
Kyrie Irving’s Girlfriend, Marlene Wilkerson: Everything To Know About His Fiancée
With Kyrie Irving seemingly benched for the time being, he has plenty of time to spend with his fiancée and the mother of his second child, Marlene Wilkerson. Here’s what you need to know. 2021 has been a year of ups and downs for Kyrie Irving, with one of the...
NBC Washington
List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season
Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
Jay Williams gets death threats for discussing Kyrie Ivring’s vaccine status
ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams vows to never comment on the Kyrie Irving vaccine issue again after getting pelted with death threats and calls to “go hit a pole” and “go die again.”. Williams, 40, nearly died when his motorcycle slammed into a light pole in 2003 and mangled his...
HipHopDX.com
Plies Shuts Down Magic Johnson Critics Who Compare HIV Diagnosis To COVID-19
Show of hands: who thought Plies would become one of Hip Hop’s voices of reason in 2021? From calling out CEOs for not fairly compensating employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic to highlighting the hypocrisy of pro-police Blue Lives Matter supporters, the 45-year-old Florida rapper has emerged as an unlikely source of wisdom on social media.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Whose Mother Died of COVID, Responds to Kyrie Irving Not Getting Vaccinated
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns knows the pain COVID-19 can inflict on a family. Towns, 25, lost his mother and other family members to COVID and even survived his own bout with the virus. He has since been a strong proponent of vaccination. When asked about his thoughts on Brooklyn...
LeBron James’ confidant drops truth bombs on Kyrie Irving’s personality
LeBron James is fully aware that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has found himself in the headlines these days because of his adamant rejection of the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of this, he was forced to skip the Nets’ media day for the second straight year. Irving, however, told reporters in...
Kyrie Irving fires back at Stephen A. Smith over vaccination stance (video)
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving has grown tired of folks talking about him while allegedly misinterpreting him and calling him out of his name. Therefore, the basketball wizard has fired back with a severe rebuke of the Stephen A. Smiths of the world who have torched him nonstop for the past week.
fadeawayworld.net
The Wild Trade Idea That Would Shake The NBA: Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
Look: J.R. Smith Has A Message For Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to explain why he’s not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. “It’s reality that, you know, in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated,” Irving said, via CBS Sports. “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing.”
fadeawayworld.net
James Harden Was Pissed Off After Hearing Questions About Kyrie Irving: "No I Haven't Talked To Him!"
The Brooklyn Nets have made a decision to move forward without Kyrie Irving going into the new season. The All-Star guard has shown hesitation to get the vaccine, which would not allow him to play in the Barclays Center. Rather than having Kyrie play a part of the season, the...
RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated
Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
Magic Johnson Speaks Out on NBA Players Not Getting Vaccinated: ‘I Would Never Do That to My Teammates’
Amidst the COVID vaccination controversy surrounding athletes like Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kyrie Irving, although 96% of the players are vaccinated, there are still some athletes who are holding out. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend and astute businessman, Magic Johnson recently commented on the controversy. The retired Hall of Famer...
Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga
The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
RUMOR: Nets’ Kevin Durant, James Harden beef with unvaxxed Kyrie Irving fueled by Stephen A. Smith
We all know that Kyrie Irving is good friends with Kevin Durant and James Harden. The bond between this trio is actually the main reason why they formed a Big 3 with the Brooklyn Nets. However, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, things may not be too peachy between these three right now amid Kyrie’s COVID-19 vaccine drama.
hiphopnc.com
Kyrie Irving’s Decision To Remain Unvaccinated Rekindles Debate On Vaccination Mandate
Everyone has an opinion on the new vaccine mandates, especially because it’s been one of the main things currently dividing us as a nation. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Kyrie Irving made headlines recently over his stance...
Complex
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Into Heated Exchange Over Kyrie’s Vaccination Status
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams got into a heated exchange on First Take Wednesday, while discussing the recent news that Kyrie Irving would not be able to play or practice with the Brooklyn Nets and the report about Kyrie’s intentions that ensued. Smith opened the conversation by ripping Kyrie...
