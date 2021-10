Windows 11 is the biggest change to Microsoft's desktop operating system since 2015. While it brings a whole lot of new stuff to the table, a specific aspect of it caught our eye over here in Android land: Windows now supports Android apps. In a similar fashion to its Linux support, which had already been included with Windows 10, the latest version adds an Android subsystem so you can install and run your favorite apps on Windows natively. However, this wasn't a launch feature, so you couldn't just fire up a Windows 11 machine and start running Android apps. If you do want to try it out, the feature is now available for beta users.

