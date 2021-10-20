2 injured in Audubon County Crash

(Audubon County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Audubon County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday at Bluebird Avenue and 150th Street. Authorities identified the injured persons as 44-year-old Tatum Schmidt, of Savannah, Missouri, and 42-year old Nicholas Koeppe, of Exira.

A southbound 2010 Chevy Equinox driven by Schmidt on Bluebird Avenue failed to stop at the intersection and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 1997 Kenworth bobtail semi driven by Koeppe on 150th Street.

The semi left the road, rolled, and ended up on its top in the south ditch. The Equinox came to rest facing northwest on 150th Street.

Irwin Rescue transported Koeppe to Myrtue Hospital in Harlan. Life Flight Airlifted Schmidt to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.