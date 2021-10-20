CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2 injured in Audubon County Crash

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fk3pb_0cX9uJUj00

(Audubon County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Audubon County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday at Bluebird Avenue and 150th Street. Authorities identified the injured persons as 44-year-old Tatum Schmidt, of Savannah, Missouri, and 42-year old Nicholas Koeppe, of Exira.

A southbound 2010 Chevy Equinox driven by Schmidt on Bluebird Avenue failed to stop at the intersection and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 1997 Kenworth bobtail semi driven by Koeppe on 150th Street.

The semi left the road, rolled, and ended up on its top in the south ditch. The Equinox came to rest facing northwest on 150th Street.

Irwin Rescue transported Koeppe to Myrtue Hospital in Harlan. Life Flight Airlifted Schmidt to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident on I-29 in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-29 Wednesday evening. At 10:47 p.m., first responders from Council Bluffs Police Department and Council Bluffs Fire Department were sent to the 50 mile marker of I-29 northbound for a single vehicle accident. The driver, a 68 year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was northbound on I-29, lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board and flipped onto its top. Council Bluffs Fire Department removed the driver, the lone occupant, from the vehicle. The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending notifications.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Person found with traumatic injuries in Des Moines home dies

﻿DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have declared the death of a person found overnight with traumatic injuries a homicide. Police say officers and medics were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park. Arriving first responders found a person suffering from traumatic injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died at the hospital. Police did not immediately release the person’s identity or give details about how the person was injured. No arrests were immediately reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State of Iowa versus Alison Dorsey Trial

(Atlantic) Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday in Cass County District Court in the State of Iowa versus Alison Dorsey. Dorsey has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Child Endangerment for allegedly causing the death of an infant in early October, 2019. Dorsey pleaded not guilty. Assistant Attorney General...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Audubon County, IA
City
Exira, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
State
Missouri State
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Sentenced For Wreck Involving Tanker Truck

(Waterloo, IA) — A man who admitted to hijacking and crashing a fuel tanker truck into a Waterloo home in August of 2020 was sentenced to ten years in prison. Twenty-six-year Dakota Luck was sentenced on charges of first-degree theft, reckless use of fire, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. The crash spilled thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and forced neighbors to evacuate from their homes.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports five arrests. Albert Alexander Johnson, 35, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on October 19th. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, operating a non-registered vehicle and no proof of insurance.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 851 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 27. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 407 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 107 in Cass...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Funeral Set For Fallen Iowa State Trooper Banda

(Waukon, IA) The Iowa State Patrol is releasing details on the funeral for Trooper Ted Benda, who died following an accident in his patrol car. The Patrol says visitation for Trooper Benda will be held today (Tuesday) from 4:00 to 8:00 p-m at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Waukon. The visitation is open to the public. The funeral is Wednesday at 11:00 a-m at the Waukon High School. Benda’s squad car crashed on October 14th as he was on his way to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He died six days later in the hospital.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#Kenworth#Koeppe To Myrtue Hospital#Methodist Hospital
Western Iowa Today

Iowa inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say an Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man. Station KCCI reports that 35-year-old William Rulli will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago. Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River. Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials say he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) An Ottumwa man was arrested on an Adair County warrant for Lascivious Acts with a Child – Inflict Pain or Discomfort, Enticing a Minor under 13 – Sexual Abuse or Exploitation, Lascivious Acts with a Child – Solicitation, and Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Gaige Mathiew Schwochow was arrested October 17th. He was held on $500,000 cash only bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jaymie Ilene Rowe, 26, of Hastings, and Joan Marie Brouillette, 61, of Omaha, Nebraska, were both arrested on Friday at Levi Road and Highway 34. Bond was set at $300...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) On Tuesday, Red Oak Police arrested 58-year Rogelio Hernandez of Red Oak on an active warrant for driving while barred. Officers transported Hernandez to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line

MILAN, Ill. (AP) — Police say a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member as he was walking to a picket line outside a John Deere plant in Illinois. Milan, Illinois, Police Chief Shawn Johnson said the man was struck Wednesday morning near a road that leads to the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in the northwest Illinois city. He says authorities to not believe the fatality was intentional but that the investigation is ongoing. The UAW leadership in Detroit said in a statement that the man had worked at the plant for 15 years. Workers are on strike at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.
MILAN, IL
Western Iowa Today

2 hurt in Union County Crash

(Afton) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Afton. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 169. EMS Air transported 17-year old Terence Sheley of Lenox to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston, and a parent transported 18-year old Raenna Price of Afton to the same hospital.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Paint Color Discovered West Des Moines Creek Tributary

(West Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa DNR is monitoring the clean up of red paint colorant that got into a tributary of a creek in West Des Moines and Clive. DNR investigators say a Home Depot employee appears to have flushed the colorant into a storm water intake at their West Des Moines store yesterday, and it flowed into a storm water basin and further downstream in the tributary of Walnut Creek. The DNR says the color didn’t reach the creek and there doesn’t appear to be a danger to wildlife. . Home Depot is seeking an environmental contractor for the cleanup.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Polk County Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges in Creston

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Polk County man on drug possession charges. On Tuesday, Officer’s arrested 19-year old Stiller Niles Melton-McCardy of Des Moines at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center for Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities transported Melton-McCardy to the Union County Jail and released him on bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Book Says Suspect in Villisca Ax Murders May’ve Been Overlooked

(Ames, IA) — A true-crime book argues the infamous 1912 ax murders in the southwest Iowa town of Villisca were committed by a previously overlooked serial killer. Rachel McCarthy James, who co-wrote the book with her father, Bill James, says they did extensive research into dozens of similar slayings, all around the turn of the last century and found other crimes that are very similar. James says it’s possible one man committed dozens of murders over several years in multiple states. His name was Paul Mueller and he was connected to the slaying of a family in Massachusetts in 1897. The authors of the book will give a lecture in Ames tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7 P-M at Iowa State University’s Memorial Union Great Hall.
VILLISCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Serving Life Sentence In Prison Dies

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a prisoner serving a life sentence died Friday morning from a prolonged illness that was not COVID related. Forty-six-year-old Timothy Keith Palmer was found guilty of first-degree murder in and first-degree robbery in Polk County in 1995 in the beating death of a man in Des Moines. Palmer began serving his sentence in November of 1995.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy