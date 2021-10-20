CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Cause a Frenzy with 'Trade' Tease Tweets -- But It's Not What Fans Think

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfWQg_0cX9twVv00

A well-executed play, coming from one of the best in the league.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, raised brows on Twitter this week when they seemingly teased an unexpected trade of Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady tweeted a cryptic message that said “Missing the fall this year,” seemingly making a nod to the fact that he and Bündchen moved to Florida after spending 20 years in New England as the Patriots quarterback.

Bündchen then retweeted her husband’s words accompanied by one quick statement that sent NFL fans reeling.

“Time for a trade?” She questioned Brady on the social media platform.

Her Tweet received over 15,500 likes, garnering responses from fans that included dozens of pictures of the leaves falling in New England and many Patriots fans getting excited about the possibility of Brady returning.

“I hear New England, specifically, Foxboro MA is beautiful this year,” one even joked.

Brady himself even responded “Did I miss something?”

But the hype was short-lived as it turns out the two were joking around in an effort to promote their newest endeavor — crypto trading via the platform FTX.

The two starred alongside each other in a commercial that was unveiled early this week in which Brady talks about the “possibility of a trade” but finishes the ad by explaining that he means trading crypto, according to Fox Business .

Safe to say Tampa Bay fans everywhere were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Brady, along with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, are some of the athletes who have equity in FTX, a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency trading platform.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 5 and 1, as of game six.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Mike Evans Said After Ball Giveaway

Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon, finding wide receiver Mike Evans across the middle. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made history with the throw, as no other NFL quarterback has reached the 600-touchdown mark. Brady didn’t get to hold onto the ball,...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Patriots#Time#Giseleofficial#Fox Business#Tampa Bay#Green Bay Packers#Ftx
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as only QBs in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Not only did Tom Brady’s return to New England end up living up to the hype, it actually might have exceeded it. In his return to Gillette Stadium, Brady and the Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal missed after bouncing off the left upright with under 60 seconds left to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady says he gave Buccaneers fan a Bitcoin to repay him for giving up ball from 600th career TD pass

Byron Kennedy is now something of a local legend in Tampa after this weekend, getting and then giving back the ball from Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass. The Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to give Kennedy, 29, a package including season tickets and autographed memorabilia in exchange for the ball he originally got from a celebratory Mike Evans. But Brady insisted on "Monday Night Football" with Peyton and Eli Manning that he's chipping in by gifting Kennedy a Bitcoin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy