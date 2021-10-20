Stunning Fall Colors – Bitterroot Outdoor Journal

Fall is a great time of year to enjoy the outdoors in Northern Nevada. Not only because of the weather, but also because of the beautiful fall colors. We don’t have a ton of trees, but those we do have really stand out next to the mountains. It’s interesting how everything works together for leaves to change. According to the US Forest Service, the sun angle and weather plays a huge role in leaves changing colors. During the growing season leaves are green from chlorophyll. Chlorophyll not only gives leaves their green color, but it is also key in photosynthesis. The sun angle lowers during the fall season, this signals trees to prepare for winter and stop the production of chlorophyll. As the chlorophyll breaks a part, vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges are revealed underneath it.

