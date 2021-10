After the Covid-19 pandemic made it near impossible to secure a testing site for many students, almost all colleges across the U.S. announced a “test-optional” policy for applicants. For the first time ever, applicants to top-tier schools were not required to submit SAT or ACT scores. Many students, including those who had put off the exams or were struggling to score highly, breathed a sigh of relief. If they would not be at a disadvantage without test scores, as colleges assured them, then they wouldn’t have to spend hours preparing. After all, why would colleges say it if it wasn’t true?

