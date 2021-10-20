Take a Rapid-Fire Trip Through Eric Church’s Hit-Filled Catalog in New Video for ‘Heart on Fire’

For more than a decade, Eric Church has been wowing country music fans with hit after hit after hit. His is a career that many envy and hope to emulate in the future.

The country music star is now giving fans a chance to look back at this hit-filled career with his new music video for “Heart on Fire.”

“Heart on Fire” is the third single released by Eric Church from this epic triple-album, “Heart & Soul.” “Entertainment Weekly” has described this album as the “most liberating and freewheeling work” during the 44-year-old singer’s career.

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eric Church – Heart On Fire (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/s-XhvCmV4jI)

In the video for this single, Church and company remind fans of his many hit songs since he exploded onto the country music scene with his debut album, “Sinners Like Me,” in 2006.

With the video for “Heart on Fire,” Church gives his fans a celebration of his top songs thus far – and their favorites – in less than five minutes. While a variety of songs are referenced in the video, they do share some common threads and they flow together very, very well. These threads include reverence, contemplation, and a passion for live music. Those are feelings most fans of live music definitely share.

During his 15 years on the country music scene, Eric Church has produced 11 No. 1 tracks. He also has 30 Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum singles to his name. To put it simply, the man is a real country music powerhouse. And, his talents are on display in the video for “Heart on Fire.”

Eric Church’s video for “Heart on Fire” above. Trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss it.

Eric Church Tour Dates Scheduled Into August 2022

Do you want to see more from Eric Church? Well, you can see the man and country music star himself live and in person during his current tour! The tour is the appropriately named, “The Gather Again” tour.

And, fortunately for his fans, he has many tour dates on his calendar. In fact, according to his website, those tour dates are on his calendar into August 2022.

Some of the stops he plans to make during his tour include Atlanta, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; Lincoln, Nebraska; Toronto, Ontario; Louisville, Kentucky; Kansas City, Missouri; Orlando, Florida; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; San Diego, California; and Stateline, Nevada. There are more dates, so check out his website to find out when he will be visiting a city near you.

To keep up with what Eric Church is doing, you can do so by visiting his website – www.ericchurch.com. You can also follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. He also has an official app. The app is especially useful if you plan to see the Chief on tour. The app gives fans a chance to get seat upgrades and merchandise, as well as participate in contests.