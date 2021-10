The father of 14 year old Gina Montalto — who died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting — has refused the apologetic statement offered by her killer. On Wednesday, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against him as the perpetrator of the Parkland massacre. A jury will now decide whether Cruz gets life in prison or the death penalty, but while he was in court, he said in a statement “I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. And that if I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to help others.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO