California State

California school district tells parents their children must eat lunch in the rain due to COVID

KTVU FOX 2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California school district sent an email to parents telling them their children will be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. "Rain is forecasted this week which will present an added challenge to our lunch routines," Patwin Elementary School Principal Gay Bourguignon notified parents this week....

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 204

Kimberly Thomas Collins
7d ago

Why can’t they eat at their desk? That’s what our charter school did last year and this year. Lunches are brought from home and eaten at the students desk. Poor kids in Cali, sitting out in the elements are going to get them sick too.

Reply(11)
93
Ruz
7d ago

Don’t you get it? Making our kids sick is in there plans. Schools today are not safe they are not same we used to attend. Home school is safer for them in my opinion and mask are not mandatory. Safe the children.

Reply(16)
67
Waiden Mar
7d ago

They can sit at their desk. If the schools insist on them eating outside, they had plenty of time to build a canopied area to eat lunch knowing the rainy season is coming.

Reply(5)
48
KIDS
