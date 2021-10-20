CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Upstart Brittney Spencer Sets First Headlining Tour: Exclusive

By Melinda Newman
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising country artist Brittney Spencer will kick-off her first headlining tour starting Dec. 2 at New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall, with stops also planned for Washington, D.C., and the singer's hometown of Baltimore. Spencer, who is booked by UTA, will take her In a Perfect World tour to...

