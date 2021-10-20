Country Upstart Brittney Spencer Sets First Headlining Tour: Exclusive

Following her debut on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Brandi Carlile has confirmed Beyond These Silent Days Tour for 2022. Stops include Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre on June 11th, Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre on June 24th, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre on July 8th and 9th, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on July 30th, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on August 6th, D.C.’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on August 18th, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 9th and 10th, Boston’s TD Garden on October 21st and New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 22nd. Produced by Live Nation, special guests featured on the tour include Ani DeFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell.
