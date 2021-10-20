CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi leader MBS seemingly open to discussing normalizing relations with Israel, but has conditions: report

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTpSa_0cX9r9Zf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVeph_0cX9r9Zf00
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has faced global condemnation over Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Bernd von Jutrczenka/Getty Images

  • MBS was seemingly open to discussing normalizing ties with Israel, per an Axios report.
  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan met with MBS in late September in Saudi Arabia.
  • Six Arab countries have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not completely reject the idea of his country normalizing ties with Israel when President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan brought up the issue during a late September visit in Saudi Arabia, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three US and Arab sources.

The Saudi leader told Sullivan that establishing full diplomatic ties with Israel would take time and a number of steps would need to be taken first, according to the report, including improvements in relations between Washington and Riyadh. The Saudi government would also likely push for a shift in the Israeli government's policy toward Palestinians as part of any deal, the report said.

The White House did not offer a comment when contacted by Insider.

The brutal murder of Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 led to a historic rift in US-Saudi relations. Many top members of Congress have since pushed for the US to fundamentally alter its dynamic with and support for Riyadh, particularly when it comes to the devastating Yemen conflict.

While the Trump administration rejected efforts to reprimand the Saudis over Khashoggi's killing, Biden has vowed to reassess the relationship. Biden, for example, does not engage directly with Crown Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of the kingdom. Earlier this year, the Biden administration also released a declassified intelligence assessment that explicitly implicated Crown Prince Mohammed in Khashoggi's murder. That said, Biden faced criticism for not sanctioning the Saudi leader following the release of the assessment.

The Saudi government is among the most powerful entities in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia officially recognizing Israel would be a major step forward in Arab-Israeli relations. There's been significant movement on that front over the past year or so. In September 2020, the UAE and Bahrain formalized diplomatic ties with Israel via the landmark Abraham Accords. Two more Arab countries, Morocco and Sudan, joined the Abraham Accords not long after.

There are now six Arab nations, including Egypt and Jordan, that have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabian ruler Mohammed Bin Salman is a 'psychopath who poses a threat to the planet' says nation's former spy chief who claimed MBS 'sent hit squad to kill him in Canada'

A former Saudi intelligence official has alleged on US national television that the kingdom's ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), is a 'psychopath killer who poses a threat to the planet'. Saad Aljabri, who was a top official in Saudi Arabia's government, claimed the Crown Prince is a man...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Palestinians#Arab#Israeli#The White House#Saudis
hngn.com

Former Saudi Official Claims Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Talks of Using Poison Ring from Russia To Assassinate Former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

During a meeting in 2014, exiled former Saudi Arabia official Saad Aljabri alleged in a recent interview that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed employing a Russian poison ring to murder former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Young Prince Brags That He Could Kill King Abdullah. In a recently...
MIDDLE EAST
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
Business Insider

Business Insider

268K+
Followers
18K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy