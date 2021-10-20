CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sandition' Season 2 coming to PBS in March 2022

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Sandition will return for a second season in March 2022.

PBS announced a release date, March 20, for the season Wednesday.

The network also shared first-look photos for the season featuring Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe.

"This season promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents of #SanditonPBS," the caption reads.

Sanditon takes place in Regency-era England. The series follows the spirited and unconventional Charlotte (Williams) as she navigates life in the seaside resort town of Sanditon.

Sanditon is based on an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. The show co-stars Kate Ashfield, Turlough Convery, Jack Fox and Kris Marshall.

Season 2 picks up nine months after the end of Season 1. Charlotte catches the eye of two new suitors in town following her heartbreak in the first season.

Sanditon premiered on ITV in August 2019. The series was renewed for a second and third season at PBS and BritBox.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

