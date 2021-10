Paris Hilton has called for Congressional lawmakers and US President Joe Biden to adopt a “bill of rights” for children in care homes, in the wake of her own experiences at a centre in Utah. Hilton, who was in Washington DC for the announcement on Wednesday, appeared alongside Democratic Representative Ro Khanna.Reps Rosa DeLauro and Adam Schiff, as well as Senator Jeff Merkley were also in attendance, as were survivors of child abuse and child welfare campaigners. ‘I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO