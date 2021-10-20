CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Raffensperger calling for bipartisan federal election reform commission

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLyjv_0cX9r0d800

Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (R) is calling for a bipartisan federal election reform commission to convene following the 2020 presidential election.

The state's top election official was involved in controversy after former President Trump asked him to overturn the election results in his state.

Raffensperger told Axios that it is time for another examination of the U.S.’s election practices, 16 years after a bipartisan commission led by former President Carter and former secretary of State James Baker penned a report outlining reforms to modernize the electoral system in the U.S.

“Let them really work on it, do a lot of public policy debates, take a year or two but get it right. I think it's been now 16 years since the last report. We’re probably ready for another one,” Raffensperger told Axios.

Election reform rocketed to the forefront of national debate during the 2020 election, when many voters cast their ballot by mail. Trump claimed at the time that the practice of mail-in ballots, among other things, leads to widespread voter fraud.

However, after several reviews in various battleground states, there has been no substantial evidence of voter fraud.

Raffensperger became embroiled in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results after the Peach State shocked the country, turning blue for President Biden — the first time a Democrat won the state in more than 20 years.

Trump asked Raffensperger during a phone conversation in January to “find” 11,780 votes he needed to beat Biden in the state, contending that he actually won the race.

Raffensperger, however, rejected Trump’s claims, calling his numbers “wrong” and telling the president that he will not follow his requests.

Trump continued his feud with the secretary in March when he endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), who is challenging Raffensperger.

A number of GOP-led states have since introduced elections bills that tighten voting restrictions. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also pushing for election reforms at the federal level, but those initiatives have since failed due partisan differences.

Raffensperger previously criticized the Democratic-led John Lewis Voting Rights Bill in an op-ed for including “liberal wish list election items that would burden election officials and undermine confidence in elections.”

The secretary did however express support for the Georgia voting law spearheaded by Republicans which, according to Axios, is one of the bills that sparked Democrats’ efforts to pass federal election reforms.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs pushes for federal voting legislation to protect workers, voters

WASHINGTON – It’s been almost a year since the 2020 elections, but Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told a Senate panel Tuesday that it’s not over for her staff, who have been subject to “near constant harassment” from election deniers. Hobbs was one of several election officials who shared stories of harassment, death threats […] The post Katie Hobbs pushes for federal voting legislation to protect workers, voters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Biden taps GOP official who rejected Trump’s fraud claims for election security role

President Joe Biden may be looking to a Republican to head the US government’s future election security efforts, multiple news outlets have reported.According to the Associated Press, Mr Biden is considering the only GOP official to win a statewide election on the US west coast – Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman – to lead election security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the Department of Homeland Security.Formed in 2018, Cisa gained widespread attention last November when then-Director Christopher Krebs publicly refuted then-president Donald Trump’s false claims that his loss to Mr Biden in last year’s presidential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

2024 Watch: Biden support among Democrats in first presidential primary state drops

This weekly column on the next race for the White House usually zeroes in on the burgeoning contest for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. But a poll released in recent days that spotlighted President Biden’s flagging support should he run for reelection in 2024 in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the presidential nominating calendar, piqued our interest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
eastcountytoday.net

Election Chairs To Hold Joint Hearing on Recall Reform

SACRAMENTO – Senator Steve Glazer (D-Contra Costa), Chair of the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments, and Assembly member Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), Chair of the Assembly Committee on Elections, will hold a joint hearing on “Evaluating California’s Recall Process” on October 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. The hearing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Reform#Election Official#Republicans#The Peach State#Democrat#Gop
baystatebanner.com

Elected officials call for federal housing relief

Massachusetts elected officials gathered Wednesday to advocate for the inclusion of funds for housing-related provisions in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill. The bill aims to use $3.5 trillion to address a variety of domestic policy priorities, including education, child care and environmental protections. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. GOP lawmaker vowed transparency, but negotiations for election probe are private

Because the General Assembly does not have to follow the same procurement practices as executive branch offices, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, has no legal obligation to publicize engagements with third-party vendors for the election investigation. The post Pa. GOP lawmaker vowed transparency, but negotiations for election probe are private appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Senate GOP Again Blocks Democrats' Election Bill

For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway in their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyStateline.com

Federal court strikes down outdated redistricting map, rejects GOP push for bipartisan commission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A federal court on Tuesday officially invalidated the old redistricting maps that Illinois Democrats scrapped and replaced with new ones in September, describing their map-making scheme as a “patchwork of political maneuvering and manipulation.”. The court also invited Republicans and Latino groups to submit their own...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer vetoes GOP election-reform bills

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two GOP elections bills on Friday. The first-term Democrat has said she would reject any bills that she perceives as suppressing voting rights. Senate Bill (SB) 280 aimed to require the Board of State Canvassers to complete the canvass of an initiative...
POLITICS
Oak Ridger

Should Anderson County Commission elections be partisan?

While Anderson County commissioners haven't run in partisan primaries in past years, that could change. Mark Stephens, Anderson County Election Commission administrator, has told The Oak Ridger that the county's Republican and Democratic parties have sent requests for 2022 primaries in letters to the Election Commission, as in other election years. He provided these letters to The Oak Ridger.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy