After the Houston Astros rallied to even the American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox must regroup for Game 5 on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Boston took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning in Game 4 and it looked like they were cruising towards a 3-1 series lead – before Jose Altuve's home run tied it for Houston. The Astros scored seven runs in the ninth inning to take the lead in an eventual 8-2 win.

It's the third time in five seasons the two teams have met in the postseason, with the Astros winning the ALDS in 2017 and the Red Sox the 2018 ALCS. Both teams went on to win the World Series.

Here's everything you need to know for Game 5 on Tuesday:

Time : 5:08 p.m. ET

TV channel : Fox Sports 1

Live stream : FoxSports.com or via fuboTV

Starting pitchers : LHP Framber Valdez, Astros vs. LHP Chris Sale, Red Sox

Betting info : SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Michael Brantley slides safely to score a run in the ninth inning of Game 4. Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

What time is Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 5?

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Red Sox vs. Astros on?

ALCS Game 5 will air on TBS.

How can I live stream Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 5?

You can live stream Game 5 on FoxSports.com or via fuboTV .

Who are the Red Sox, Astros' ALCS Game 5 starting pitchers?

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA) – Valdez has made two starts in the postseason, giving up six earned runs in eight innings.

Red Sox : LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA) – Sale started Game 1, giving up one earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings in Boston's eventual loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 5: Time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream, starting pitchers for Wednesday