New Yorkers who went into public service jobs and positions in education or non-profits might have counted on getting much of their student loan debt forgiven. But for most who used the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, it failed them. The way it works is: You make 10 years of payments on your student loan, then the remaining balance is forgiven – often about half of the original debt. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says this incentive is important.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO