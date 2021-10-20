Blake Shelton performs live Friday at Mohegan Sun

Blake Shelton (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

Blake Shelton is taking time from making quips and lobbing comic insults on the set of “The Voice” to go out on the road to perform in concert.

He’s coming Friday to the Mohegan Sun Arena, a venue he’s played multiple times before. This time, it's for Mohegan Sun's big 25th Anniversary Celebration.

The newly minted Mr. Gwen Stefani has been a country star for eons, and so his concerts are chockablock with radio favorites, from “Boys ’Round Here” to “Some Beach” to “God’s Country” to “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Blake Shelton, 8 p.m. Friday, Mohegan Sun Arena; opening act Emily Ann Roberts; $129-$189; moehgansun.com.