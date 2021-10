State lawmakers are considering legislation that would collect statewide information about property tax exemptions, and add that data to the list of tax breaks reviewed by state officials every other year. The information itself already exists — county auditors deliver it to the Ohio Department of Taxation regularly. But backers believe the move could shine light on incentives like property tax abatements, which have for years been a point of contention between city and county governments.

