Health Services

Strategic Direction

cms.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased Oct. 20: CMS White Paper on CMS Innovation Center’s Strategy: Driving Health System Transformation - A Strategy for the CMS Innovation Center’s Second Decade. Background on the CMS Innovation Center 2021 Strategy Refresh – Putting All Patients at the Center of Care. Vision: A health care system that...

innovation.cms.gov

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
BGR

New stimulus check program: Some people get $500 payments for the next 3 years

One week from today, new federal stimulus checks are set to go out as direct deposits. They’re the latest installment of the child tax credit payments, which give parents an extra few hundred dollars each month. But as we’ve detailed in numerous posts now, stimulus payments aren’t only emanating from the federal level. Different states and localities around the US have been weighing what they can do along these same lines — and issuing checks of their own.
theeastcountygazette.com

Only Eligible Household to Receive SNAP Benefits in November. Avail Them NOW!

The supplemental benefits will be available to households receiving SNAP benefits in November 2021. SNAP benefits are similar to those that were provided to households using the benefits in previous months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services Monday morning.
thenewirmonews.com

Social Security announces benefit increase

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for about 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022, the Social Security Administration has announced. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. Increased payments to...
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
ca.gov

Guiding Principles & Strategic Priorities

We envision a Healthy California for All where every individual belongs to a strong and thriving community. Where all our children can play and learn, and where we are confident that we have done all we can to pass to them a state they can lead into the future. Where...
Citrus County Chronicle

Strategic planning sessions postponed until January

The county has postponed its two virtual strategic planning sessions which were supposed to kick off Saturday to sometime in January when residents can attend in-person at a venue to be announced. County Commissioner Holly Davis told the Chronicle on Friday only 100 people had registered for the sessions and...
targetedonc.com

Future Directions for the Treatment of mCRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: The question is what are the unmet needs in metastatic CRPC [Castration-resistant prostate cancer]? I would say that there are a lot of them. When I think about unmet needs, my mind first goes to those heavily pretreated patients who are running out of treatment options altogether. That’s obviously the most pressing unmet need. But when we think about it, we should be aiming higher than sequential single-agent therapies that produce disease control for a period of time, and then the disease emerges with resistance. There is a need for much more effective therapies earlier on, that control the disease long term, and ultimately that produce durable disease-free status for our patients. While there’s an unmet need for late-stage therapeutics, I’d like the field to think hard about innovative combination therapies and aim high and aspire to produce, reliably produce complete remissions that are durable.
stegenherald.com

Numbers Moving In The Right Direction

Things seem to be moving in the right direction on the COVID-19 front. Jennifer Mueller, Ste. Genevieve County Health Department administrator, reported to the county commission last Thursday that there were 20 active cases. Even more comforting were the monthly figures Mueller shared. In August there were 248 positive cases...
WREG

Masks recommended, not required, in Shelby County businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The indoor mask mandate in Shelby County will expire for private businesses, though they continue to be highly recommended. The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order Wednesday, effective immediately. It notes that COVID numbers have been decreasing locally, and the area is no longer considered a high-transmission area by […]
Daily Iberian

First hospital system in Louisiana creates Medicare Advantage plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System is the first hospital system in Louisiana to create its own health insurance arm selling Medicare Advantage policies. Ochsner's Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision. Ochsner's premiums and copays begin at $0. The Medicare Advantage...
csmfo.org

2021 CSMFO Strategic Planning Session

Karla Romero, CSMFO Board Member and Finance Director / City Treasurer for the City of Brawley. The October 2021 CSMFO strategic planning session and board meeting were held in person at the happiest place on earth. Yes, in person and it was great!!! As you can imagine, the energy was high, everyone was participating, laughter and work completed were abundant, ideas were flowing, new connections were made, and long-lasting friendships were reaffirmed.
