Strategic Direction

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: The question is what are the unmet needs in metastatic CRPC [Castration-resistant prostate cancer]? I would say that there are a lot of them. When I think about unmet needs, my mind first goes to those heavily pretreated patients who are running out of treatment options altogether. That’s obviously the most pressing unmet need. But when we think about it, we should be aiming higher than sequential single-agent therapies that produce disease control for a period of time, and then the disease emerges with resistance. There is a need for much more effective therapies earlier on, that control the disease long term, and ultimately that produce durable disease-free status for our patients. While there’s an unmet need for late-stage therapeutics, I’d like the field to think hard about innovative combination therapies and aim high and aspire to produce, reliably produce complete remissions that are durable.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO