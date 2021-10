Jeff Davis High’s softball team made it to the final eight and a trip to Columbus this week for the Class AA State Tournament. The Lady Jackets earned the trip to the Elite Eight with a 2-0, 8-0 sweep of Banks County last week in Homer, and they now have four shutouts in four playoff games, outscoring Putnam County and Banks County by a collective 39-0. The 25-6 Lady Jackets will play Chattooga (20-5) in an 11 a.m. game Thursday in Columbus. A win will put them in a 7 p.m. Thursday game against the winner of Lovett (22-11) and Heard County (22-10). A loss will drop them into the losers bracket for a 10 a.m. Friday game against the Lovett-Heard loser.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO