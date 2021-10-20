Good, Bad, and Other News! – October 2021

Nation’s largest CBD retail franchisor gathered more than 200 store owners, partners, and team members for two days of workshops, networking and more. October 28, 2021 // Franchising.com // PALMETTO, Fla. - Your CBD Store® | SUNMED™, the largest CBD retailer in the United States and a disruptor in the hemp and CBD industry held its annual conference last month at the luxurious Gaylord Palms Resort and Hotel in Orlando. With more than 200 owners in attendance representing hundreds of Your CBD Store® locations across the country, the conference featured a series of continuing education sessions, an overview of Sunflora®’s research-backed studies in collaboration with academics at leading research universities, a partner expo, networking cocktail receptions, a keynote speaker, and others. During the conference, SUNMED™ also officially unveiled its revolutionary new product line, TRIM by SUNMED™, the first ever product for weight loss.

