Public Health

Good, Bad, and Other News! – October 2021

By Eddy Goldberg
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to our monthly news roundup. Feeling whipsawed by the pandemic? After summer’s optimism was dampened by the tidal wave of delta...

Why that 5.9% COLA is bad news

Ever had a radiator blow out? The first sign is a pleasantly sweet smell in your car. When antifreeze boils, it smells sort of good. But it means your engine will soon overheat, with disaster soon to follow unless you stop. That big, 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) just...
BUSINESS
Service Brands Continue To Grow Nationwide Driven by the Pandemic

Interest in service brand franchises has grown significantly during the pandemic, especially for non-brick-and-mortar service brands, as traditionally “recession resistant” brands such as hair care were forced to shut their doors for weeks or months at a time. Many franchisees in the food & beverage sector sought to strategically diversify their holdings to provide some semblance of balance during the uncertain conditions of the past 18-plus months. Here’s a brief roundup of service brands – both storefront and home-based – that have announced new deals and growth in the past month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inflation: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Inflation is rising quickly in the United States, with the coronavirus pandemic still snarling supply chains around the world. On this episode of Ones and Twos, hosts Cameron Abadi and Adam Tooze explain how inflation works and discuss the possible impact. Also: Why are Germans eating so much Italian pasta,...
BUSINESS
Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
Taco Bell parent Yum Brands shares up 3.5% premarket after earnings top estimates

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc. shares jumped 3.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Louisville, Ky.-based Yum posted net income of $528 million, or $1.75 a share, for the quarter, up from $283 million, or 92 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.22, ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 11% to 1.606 billion from $1.448 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $1.590 billion FactSet consensus. Same-restaurant sales rose 5%, below the FactSet consensus for 5.8%. System sales rose 11% at KFC, were up 8% at Taco Bell and up 4% at Pizza Hut. Shares have gained 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bull of the Day: Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce has expanded through some rather large acquisitions in the last several years to help it diversify as it competes for dominance in the ever-growing cloud software market...
STOCKS
Health
Economy
Public Health
Nordic airline Wideroe launches unit for emissions-free flying

OSLO (Reuters) - Wideroe, the Nordics’ largest regional airline, is setting up a subsidiary to help it develop an emissions-free airline business, its chief executive told Reuters. Privately-owned Wideroe serves short-haul routes in a sparsely populated region with few train lines and challenging geography. It has 40 Bombardier Dash 8...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Perkins Serves Up Flexible Formats and New Prototypes for Investors

Multi-unit operators eager to incorporate a well-known full-service concept to their portfolio will find the perfect match with Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. The beloved dining concept with a delectable in-house bakery offers investors an easy way to grab a piece of the $285 billion breakfast food segment pie, with a strong average unit volume of $2,490,714* on the table as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast-Growing Nautical Bowls Shines as a Low-Cost, High-Profit Franchise Opportunity

Rapidly emerging Nautical Bowls is setting sail as the next leader in healthy fast-casual and an unmatched ground floor opportunity in franchising. The Minnesota-based fresh acai bowl brand has burst onto the restaurant industry scene with a unique model built on simplicity and big plans for nationwide expansion. First-time business...
ECONOMY
Two H&R Block Board Members Named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List

Mia Mends and Sean Cohan joined H&R Block Board of Directors in April 2021. KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced today that Mia Mends and Sean Cohan, members of the company’s board of directors, have been named to Savoy magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. The directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers and achievers active on the boards of the world’s leading corporations and organizations. As part of their roles on the board, Mends serves on the H&R Block nominating and governance and audit committees and Cohan serves on the nominating and governance and compensation committees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Return of Your CBD Store | SUNMED™ Annual Owner’s Conference is Largest Ever, Celebrates Company Growth & Innovation

Nation’s largest CBD retail franchisor gathered more than 200 store owners, partners, and team members for two days of workshops, networking and more. October 28, 2021 // Franchising.com // PALMETTO, Fla. - Your CBD Store® | SUNMED™, the largest CBD retailer in the United States and a disruptor in the hemp and CBD industry held its annual conference last month at the luxurious Gaylord Palms Resort and Hotel in Orlando. With more than 200 owners in attendance representing hundreds of Your CBD Store® locations across the country, the conference featured a series of continuing education sessions, an overview of Sunflora®’s research-backed studies in collaboration with academics at leading research universities, a partner expo, networking cocktail receptions, a keynote speaker, and others. During the conference, SUNMED™ also officially unveiled its revolutionary new product line, TRIM by SUNMED™, the first ever product for weight loss.
ORLANDO, FL
Woman sues Kellogg over strawberry Pop Tart filling

A New York woman is suing Kellogg over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts. The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week. According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected. The...
LAW
Consumer confidence rose in October. That’s good news for holiday spending

American consumers are feeling good again. Supply chain issues and sky-high inflation have done little to knock consumer confidence as people plan to spend big on big-ticket purchases, such as houses, cars and major appliances. And that’s a strong signal that consumer spending will continue through the holiday season and the end of the year.
BUSINESS

