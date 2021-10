“Others typically view me as more of a shy, quiet person. I see myself as someone who is talkative and outgoing. I enjoy meeting new people, but it takes time for me to warm up and I come off very quiet. I wish people saw me as a positive person. I am open to meeting new people, but it can be difficult. I think going back to school after being online has been challenging. It’s harder now to be talkative after spending so much time alone. However, being in person for school has definitely helped me step out of my comfort zone.”

