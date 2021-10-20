CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Utilities Director Tracie Davies to Depart

Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio
 9 days ago

Public Utilities Director Tracie Davies to Depart

After almost 13 years in service to the City of Columbus, Public Utilities Director Tracie Davies will be leaving to accept a position as Delaware County Administrator. Her last day with the City will be November 28.

“Tracie’s steady leadership, especially in the midst of a global pandemic, has been critical to our growth and success as a region,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Tracie has always put ratepayers first, maintaining critical infrastructure and providing safe clean drinking water and reducing our impact on the environment. I am grateful to her for her dedication to Columbus residents and for her guidance and counsel to me.”

As the Director of Public Utilities, Davies worked to reduce sewer overflows and reduce the impact on waterways. She also advanced Sustainable Columbus, playing a key role in advancing the Mayor’s goal to make Columbus carbon neutral by 2050. Davies began her career with the City as an assistant director of Development, then as the first director of Building and Zoning Services. She became Director of Public Service in 2013 before being named Director of Public Utilities in 2016.

The City will name an interim director and launch a permanent search for her replacement before she departs.

1520 The Ticket

Higher Electric and Water Rates Approved by Rochester Public Utilities Board

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Public Utilities Board today approved a new budget for next year that includes water and electric rate increases. After freezing the rates for two years to help businesses and residential customers cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, RPU staff initially recommended raising electric rates by 2.5 percent in 2022. A decision by RPU’s power wholesaler, the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, to provide the municipal utility with a cash distribution next year, prompted staff to reduce the recommended rate increase to 1.5 percent. RPU staff estimates that would add just under $2.30 to the average monthly residential electric bill.
ROCHESTER, MN
San Mateo Daily Journal

New Public Works director named for Foster City

Louis Sun, most recently the deputy director of Public Works for the city of Pacifica, was named as the next Foster City Public Works director and will start Monday, Nov. 1. Sun has more than 16 years of experience in the public sector and was also the chief plant operator for the city of Pacifica. He is also a part-time adjunct lead faculty for the Water and Wastewater Technology Program at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose. He also worked in the private sector as a design engineer and construction superintendent.
FOSTER CITY, CA
wkar.org

Environmental department director grilled on Benton Harbor water

The director of the state’s environment department faced tough questions from a legislative committee about the drinking water crisis in Benton Harbor. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark was asked repeatedly why the state took so long to engage when for three years tests showed elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor’s water.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
county10.com

New Department of Audit director appointed by Governor

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Justin Chavez as the director of the Wyoming Department of Audit. He has served as interim director since August. Chavez has worked in the Department of Audit since 2002. Prior to being appointed as the interim director, he served...
CHEYENNE, WY
wnax.com

Last Term for SD Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson

South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson, who was reelected last year, says this will be his last term in elective office. He says he has enjoyed all of his public service…. Hanson says he wanted to get his future plans on the table…. Hanson says his announcement gives anyone...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WGAU

Athens Public Utilities Dept honored by EPA

The Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department has earned an award from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The department that provides drinking water for Athens has won the EPAs’ Water Sense Sustained Excellence award. From the Athens-Clarke Co Public Utilities Dept…. Athens depends on water for our physical health, economy, fire...
ATHENS, GA
Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

