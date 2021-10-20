Public Utilities Director Tracie Davies to Depart

After almost 13 years in service to the City of Columbus, Public Utilities Director Tracie Davies will be leaving to accept a position as Delaware County Administrator. Her last day with the City will be November 28.

“Tracie’s steady leadership, especially in the midst of a global pandemic, has been critical to our growth and success as a region,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Tracie has always put ratepayers first, maintaining critical infrastructure and providing safe clean drinking water and reducing our impact on the environment. I am grateful to her for her dedication to Columbus residents and for her guidance and counsel to me.”

As the Director of Public Utilities, Davies worked to reduce sewer overflows and reduce the impact on waterways. She also advanced Sustainable Columbus, playing a key role in advancing the Mayor’s goal to make Columbus carbon neutral by 2050. Davies began her career with the City as an assistant director of Development, then as the first director of Building and Zoning Services. She became Director of Public Service in 2013 before being named Director of Public Utilities in 2016.

The City will name an interim director and launch a permanent search for her replacement before she departs.