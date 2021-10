CID RIM has always done things a little differently. His music can feel at times familiar, but it often will take a left turn into the unexpected. That is an area that Clemens Bachern thrives in, whether it is a strange sound, switch thematically between songs or a collaboration that shouldn’t work, but does. His first two albums, CID RIM in 2012 and Material in 2017 captured the subversive nature of his music. Now the Austrian has released a new album Songs of Vienna, the city that he grew up in.

