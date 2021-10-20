CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Israel Adesanya Spent His First $1M in the UFC | My First Million

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 9 days ago

Israel Adesanya didn't see fighting on his radar until he watched Tony Jaa in 'Ong Buck' at the age of 17. From $200K on a presidential Rolex to $500K on his McLaren, find out everything Israel Adesanya spent his first million dollars on as a...

